New Zealand GCSB boss condemns Russian cyber-attack

A Russian orchestrated cyber-attack that disrupted computer systems worldwide last year has been condemned by the New Zealand government.

Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) director-general Andrew Hampton says he has joined the international condemnation of the NotPetya cyber-attack, which was believed to have been initiated by the Russian Government.

The attack took place in June last year, in what was first believed to be a criminal ransomware campaign.

However, Mr Hampton said its real purpose was to damage and disrupt systems.

"It's primary targets were Ukrainian financial, energy and government sectors. However, NotPetya's indiscriminate design caused it to spread around the world affecting these sectors worldwide."

There were no reports of the cyber attack directly affecting New Zealand but it did disrupt organisations that had to update their protection systems.

"This reinforces that New Zealand is not immune from this type of threat. In a globally connected world, our relative geographic isolation offers no protection from cyber threats," Mr Hampton said.

"We support the actions of our cybersecurity partners in calling this sort of reckless and malicious cyber activity."

Between the year of June 2016 - 17 nearly a third of all serious cybersecurity incidents recorded by the GCSB showed signs of government-backing.

