New Zealand First MP kicked out of bar after 'misunderstanding' with security

New Zealand First MP Clayton Mitchell has blamed a "misunderstanding" for being kicked out of a Tauranga bar on Saturday night.

In a statement the list MP based in Tauranga said he was drinking with a friend when the incident took place.

“We were approached by over zealous pub security who asked my friend and I to leave,” Mr Mitchell said in the statement.

“Apparently we were standing in the wrong place in the pub and had not moved when asked. We were escorted out and left the premises.”

In an earlier phone conversation with 1NEWS Mr Mitchell said it was a “misunderstanding” that has since been resolved. He declined to comment further.

In the statement Mr Mitchell says he subsequently spoke to the owner of the bar, who is a friend of his, and sought any CCTV footage and an account from staff of what happened. He says staff backed his version of events.