TODAY |

New Zealand First MP kicked out of bar after 'misunderstanding' with security

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Politics

New Zealand First MP Clayton Mitchell has blamed a "misunderstanding" for being kicked out of a Tauranga bar on Saturday night.

In a statement the list MP based in Tauranga said he was drinking with a friend when the incident took place.

“We were approached by over zealous pub security who asked my friend and I to leave,” Mr Mitchell said in the statement.

“Apparently we were standing in the wrong place in the pub and had not moved when asked. We were escorted out and left the premises.”

In an earlier phone conversation with 1NEWS Mr Mitchell said it was a “misunderstanding” that has since been resolved. He declined to comment further.

In the statement Mr Mitchell says he subsequently spoke to the owner of the bar, who is a friend of his, and sought any CCTV footage and an account from staff of what happened. He says staff backed his version of events.

When approached by 1 NEWS the bar owner declined to comment.

Clayton Mitchell. Source: Facebook/Clayton Mitchell MP
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Two lucky Auckland punters share $38 million Lotto Powerball prize
2
Wellington council scrambles to remove ads after poster boy's racist tweets uncovered
3
Fair Go: Carterton family shocked electricity company's 'free power day' not as it seemed
4
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
5
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New data shows cigarette sales have fallen much more sharply in the past two years

Deported Australian gang members predicted to attempt to corrupt NZ police

More than 500 educators graduate programme aimed at strengthening te reo in classrooms
00:26

NZ's 'pristine beaches and clean sparkling water' rep at risk without action, report finds