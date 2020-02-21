TODAY |

New Zealand First again commits to fully funding St John Ambulance, if elected

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand First has today committed to providing St John Ambulance with all the funding they require, if elected in this year's election.

Source: 1 NEWS

Party leader Winston Peters, speaking in Levin, said St John's services are stretched, and that they desperately need further government funding.

St John already receives funding of 72 per cent of its operating costs from the Ministry of Health and ACC, with the remainder funded through patient charges and donations, but Peters said the government should be doing more.

"The St John ambulance professionals save and protect New Zealanders everyday," he said.

"They do a stellar job and it is time that the government was there to back them.

"Our ambulance services need help and New Zealand First will back their future."

New Zealand First announced their intent to campaign on this issue in February, saying "we will strive to do everything in our power following the election to deliver a secure path for their future".

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
