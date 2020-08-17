TODAY |

New Zealand to find out today whether September election will be delayed

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister is set announce this morning whether or not the September general election will be delayed.

Jacinda Ardern speaks to media on August 12 Source: Getty

There have been calls to delay the election due to the new Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland, which last week saw political parties halt their election campaigns for the September 19 vote.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement at 10am today. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold a press conference at 10am today where she's expected to announce whether the election will go ahead on September 19, or be delayed.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has called for the election to be delayed until later this year.

Judith Collins calls for election to be delayed until November or next year

It comes after Opposition leader Judith Collins also called for a delay in the election to November or next year.

Yesterday a spokesperson for the Prime Minister says: “The Prime Minister has proactively sought the views of the leaders of every political party represented in Parliament this afternoon about the election date."

Winston Peters calls for election to be delayed until November

The Prime Minister's 10am announcement will be broadcast live on TVNZ1 and live streamed on 1news.co.nz and on 1News Facebook

