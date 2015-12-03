 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealand extends its stay in Afghanistan for another three months

share

Source:

AAP

New Zealand's near two-decade stint in Afghanistan has been stretched by another three months as the Government considers its future in the country and Iraq.

The Queen had approved four medals for gallantry under fire in Afghanistan and South Sudan.

Source: 1 NEWS

There are currently 11 Kiwis in Afghanistan helping train local forces, alongside about 300 Australian troops currently serving there.

A decision on New Zealand's long-term plans in the country was expected this month.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today said the mission had been extended to September 30 to allow more time to consider broader issues in the region, particularly in Iraq.

"This [extension] will allow us a little extra time to consider further advice on Afghanistan in light of other deployment decisions," Ms Ardern told media.

"What is particularly relevant for Iraq, of course, is we don't currently have a settled political environment. We're still awaiting the outcome of the election."

A decision on New Zealand's Iraq deployment is due before November.

The country is currently going through a recount of about 10 million votes after allegations of mass fraud in last month's elections.

About 3500 New Zealand troops have served in Afghanistan since 2001.

The announcement comes amid allegations some elite Australian soldiers may have have committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

2

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match (more adorable pics inside)

01:27
3
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

4
When it comes to international summits, the stakes could barely be higher than in Singapore this week.

Trump to leave summit early after meeting with Kim

01:00
5
The Breakfast crew couldn't contain themselves when host Jack started enthusing about nude swimming being "very freeing".

Watch: 'I love skinny dipping' - Jack Tame's shock admission sees Breakfast colleagues lose the plot

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:49
Plans by the Government to scrap the controversial three strikes law have been axed as Labour can't get support from one of its coalition partners.

John Armstrong's opinion: Andrew Little's Three Strikes mess 'galling' for Ardern on last working day in Wellington

With the Prime Minister about to leave the building for the next six weeks or so, you might have thought her Cabinet colleagues would have started exercising caution in the extreme, our columnist writes.

03:56
TVNZ is joining the growing number of organisations using tohutō (macrons) on air.

Watch: Why are macrons so important in Te Reo Māori?

TVNZ is joining the growing number of organisations using tohutō (macrons) on air.

04:27
The two leaders will be having a face-to-face meeting in Singapore tomorrow at 1pm NZ time.

Watch: 'Potential for it to explode' - TVNZ pundits break down what to expect in meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un

Simon Dallow and Corin Dann are in Singapore to cover the meeting happening at 1pm NZ time tomorrow.

00:33
Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.

Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it - 'This is about making good decisions, not fast decisions'

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 