New Zealand Embassy in Iraq to permanently close

New Zealand's Embassy in Baghdad is to be permanently closed after the withdrawal of Kiwi troops in Iraq.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said the removal was not a reflection on New Zealand's relationship with Iraq.

"Although the embassy is closing, our strong commitment to the global fight against terrorism remains," Mr Peters said.

"New Zealand will continue to contribute its other lines of effort against ISIS, including through a small number of military roles in the coalition and the provision of stabilisation funding to Iraq."

"The embassy was opened in 2015 to support the New Zealand Defence Force military deployment to Iraq and, with the withdrawal of the majority NZDF troops from Taji earlier this year, the primary rationale for the embassy in Baghdad has been removed."

New Zealand finished its mission in Taji in March, ending its involvement with training that began in 2015.

Cabinet signed off on the withdrawal in June last year, with Ms Ardern saying at the time, "when it comes to Iraq, it's time to go".

Four defence force personnel work at the coalition headquarters in Iraq and Kuwait, and there are five operational support roles based in Qatar. Those roles have been extended until June 2022.