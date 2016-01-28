New Zealand dollar static after US exits TPP

The New Zealand dollar was little changed above 72 US cents, near its highest in more than a month, after US President Donald Trump expounded plans for protectionist policies including renegotiation of trade agreements and a border tax.

The kiwi traded at 72.12 US cents as at 8am in Wellington from 72.02 cents late yesterday. The trade-weighted index edged up to 78.77 from 78.65.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell to then lowest since December 9, and stocks fell in the US and Europe after Mr Trump formally ordered the US to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

He has already declared "war" on the media after reports that crowds for his inauguration were smaller than for Barack Obama, and reiterated plans to cut corporate taxes and regulations.

The yen, regarded as a safe-haven currency, strengthened to a week-high against the US dollar. The kiwi fell to 81.52 yen from 81.83 yen.

There is little local data scheduled for this week, although traders will be watching the performance of services index for December, due today, and Thursday's consumers price index for the fourth quarter, which is expected to show annual inflation has returned to the Reserve Bank's target band.