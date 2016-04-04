New Zealand dollar spikes amid inflation uncertainty

The New Zealand dollar has risen to its highest level in almost a week after minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting showed lingering concerns about persistently low inflation, echoing outgoing chair Janet Yellen's view that weak prices may not be transitory.

New Zealand currency. Source: istock.com

The kiwi rose to US68.67 cents as at 8.30am on Thursday in Wellington from US68.26c late Wednesday. The trade-weighted index rose to 72.49 from 72.32.

The Fed minutes were released after US figures showed durable goods orders unexpectedly dropped 1.2 per cent in October. While Fed policymakers expected interest rates would have to be raised soon, some wanted to see more data for confirmation inflation was on the rise and two were concerned about weak inflation.

Dr Yellen said while inflation should rebound, she was "very uncertain about this".

"My colleagues and I are not certain that it is transitory, and we are monitoring inflation very closely." The market has priced in a rate hike at the December 13 Fed meeting.

"The kiwi popped in the face of a further burst of US dollar weakness," said OMF senior dealer Mark Johnson.

"Yellen sowed the seed yesterday - she expects a rebound but if prices remained low you could end up in a situation where weak US inflation moves from transitory low to permanent low."

On Thursday, traders will be watching for New Zealand third-quarter retail sales, with expectations growth in sales slowed to 0.1 per cent from 2 per cent three months earlier.