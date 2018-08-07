New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer thanks to El Niño

Just weeks after becoming a mother for the first time, Jacinda Ardern has revealed daughter Neve will "absolutley" be sent to a public school, and even signalled which one.

In her first full week back in the Prime Minister's seat, Ms Ardern said the education of Neve is "not something that's too far off to think about' and that, if still living in Auckland, the local neighbourhood schools will be more than suitable.

"Absolutely, the schools in my neighbourhood are fantastic. And if we're still living in the same area which I assume we will be she'll be going to Balmoral Primary," Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

Balmoral Primary is located in the inner city Auckland suburb of Mount Eden.

But despite the Prime Minister's early planning for her daughter's education, baby Neve herself has been a little resistant to any routine behaviour for her parents to plan their day around yet.

"I laugh at your suggestion of routine," Ardern said.

"No she's a bit too young, she's obviously only six weeks so no it takes a little longer.