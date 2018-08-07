New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer thanks to El Niño

Breakfast
The humpback whale stranded on a Northland beach since Sunday morning was still alive this morning, but the Department of Conservation has made the decision to euthanise it.
"This whale has now been on the beach for 48 hours and is tired and stressed," Project Jonah posted on Facebook this morning after checking the whale's status at first light.
The whale and its calf were discovered about 100m offshore at Ripiro Beach, near Baylys Beach, at about 7am Sunday. The smaller whale died yesterday morning, and an attempt to re-float the surviving whale at high tide yesterday afternoon failed.
About 100 volunteers gathered at the beach yesterday, using buckets to keep the surviving whale wet and using a digger to create a trench system intended to lead the animal to deeper water when high tide arrived.
"The strategy of digging a wide deep channel wasn't successful and while the use of a wide-set sling to manoeuvre the whale to face the sea was briefly tried, this was abandoned," Project Jonah wrote on Facebook.
Just weeks after becoming a mother for the first time, Jacinda Ardern has revealed daughter Neve will "absolutley" be sent to a public school, and even signalled which one.
In her first full week back in the Prime Minister's seat, Ms Ardern said the education of Neve is "not something that's too far off to think about' and that, if still living in Auckland, the local neighbourhood schools will be more than suitable.
"Absolutely, the schools in my neighbourhood are fantastic. And if we're still living in the same area which I assume we will be she'll be going to Balmoral Primary," Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast.
Balmoral Primary is located in the inner city Auckland suburb of Mount Eden.
But despite the Prime Minister's early planning for her daughter's education, baby Neve herself has been a little resistant to any routine behaviour for her parents to plan their day around yet.
"I laugh at your suggestion of routine," Ardern said.
"No she's a bit too young, she's obviously only six weeks so no it takes a little longer.
"Well, I'm told it's not unusual for it to take a little longer for a routine to set in. So nope, but we're making it work."