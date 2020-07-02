New Zealand considers quarantine exemptions for Cook Islands

New Zealand officials are considering a quarantine exemption for important travellers from the Cook Islands.
The exemption, which is the first of its kind, would apply to relatives accompanying patients seeking medical treatment here, members of the judiciary, health workers, and people working on critical infrastructure.
It follows a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters and his counterpart Mark Brown on Thursday, after which Peters instructed officials to look into the exemption.
A spokesperson for Peters said details were still being decided.
Discussions on a possible wider travel bubble between the Cook Islands and New Zealand are also underway.
"The Cook Islands will continue to limit air access to the Cook Islands via Auckland only through to December. We consider these further commitments critical to preserving and protecting a shared travel bubble with New Zealand," the Cook Islands Foreign Ministry said in a statement.