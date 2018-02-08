New Zealand company trialling a four day working week

A New Zealand company will be trialling a long weekend, every weekend for the next six weeks.

Trust company, Perpetual Guardian, will be testing the 32 hour week with their 230 employees.

The catch? All the work they do in a week must be done within a four day week.

OECD figures show there is room for improvement when it comes to the productivity in New Zealand and this model which has been successful in Europe, could be the answer.