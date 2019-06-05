TODAY |

New Zealand 'can do a lot better' on road speed limits - Transport Minister

New Zealand "can do a lot better" when it comes to road speed limits, says Transport Minister Phil Twyford, after the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) estimated 87 per cent of the nation's speed limits were set too high.

"NZTA are the experts, and they released a new model today which looks at our entire roading network and how we can prevent the huge number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads," Mr Twyford said today. 

Mr Twyford said the Government would look at the NZTA recommendations as part of Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter's transport safety strategy. 

When asked if the speed limits were currently adequate, Mr Twyford said, "It's pretty clear from the data NZTA put forward we can do a lot better". 

"We can be much more clinical about getting the right speed limit for the right piece of road. If we do that, I think we'll prevent a lot of deaths and serious injuries."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the focus was on "making sure our roads are safer". 

    Phil Twyford's comments come after NZTA estimated 87 per cent of New Zealand speed limits were set too high. Source: 1 NEWS
