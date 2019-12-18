New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley arrested over possession of child porn - reports

New Zealand investor Sir Ron Brierley has reportedly been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to Australian media.
Sir Ron Brierley. Source: Getty
The Australian reports the 82-year-old was arrested at Sydney Airport about 6.30am yesterday (8.30am NZT). He was about to board a flight to Fiji when he was stopped by Australian Border Force officers.
The multi-millionaire has been a chairman and director for companies in New Zealand, Britain and Australia. He also founded R.A. Brierley Investments - one of the country’s biggest investment companies, and was knighted in 1988.