TODAY |

New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley arrested over possession of child porn - reports

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand investor Sir Ron Brierley has reportedly been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, according to Australian media.

Sir Ron Brierley. Source: Getty

The Australian reports the 82-year-old was arrested at Sydney Airport about 6.30am yesterday (8.30am NZT). He was about to board a flight to Fiji when he was stopped by Australian Border Force officers.

The multi-millionaire has been a chairman and director for companies in New Zealand, Britain and Australia. He also founded R.A. Brierley Investments - one of the country’s biggest investment companies, and was knighted in 1988.

New Zealand
Australia
Crime and Justice
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Government announces minimum wage boost, to $18.90 an hour
2
Late actor Pua Magasiva convicted of assaulting, spitting in wife's face
3
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
4
Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts
5
'I hope John Key is watching' - Mother of Pike River victim celebrates re-entry milestone
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:38

'I hope John Key is watching' - Mother of Pike River victim celebrates re-entry milestone

Eight construction workers illegally working in New Zealand deported to China

Lawsuit filed against Apple, Microsoft over making profit from child cobalt miners

Prohibition of fishing around White Island remains in place out of respect for those still missing