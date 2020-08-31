TODAY |

New Zealand businesses urged to take data security seriously following NZX cyber attack

New Zealand businesses need to up their game around data security, according to an industry leader.

Andrew Fairgray, chief business officer for 2degrees, says new research shows 55 per cent of small business owners don't care about cyber security. Source: 1 NEWS

A recent study from telecommunications company 2degrees found 55 per cent of small business owners don't care about cyber security.

However, 2degrees chief business officer Andew Fairgray told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning people need to be educated.

"Wherever we put up a wall, someone's going to try and find a way to break it down and break in," he said.

"It's not going to go away, so it's not a simple situation where you can find a solution and you put a patch on it and it's fixed and it stops, people are going to continue to look to get inside businesses to steal data."

Mr Fairgray's comments come after New Zealand stock exchange, the NZX was down for four consecutive days last week due to cyber attacks.

During the first three weeks of April’s lockdown, cyber-attacks grew by 24 per cent.

