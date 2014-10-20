New Zealand Book Awards 50th anniversary finalists announced

The New Zealand Book Awards finalists announced today range from lauded established writers to emerging stars, organisers say.

New Zealand's premier literary awards celebrate their 50th anniversary with a collection of 16 finalist books.

The finalist books were selected by four panels of three specialist judges and were drawn from 40 longlisted titles selected out of more than 150 entries.

New Zealand Book Awards Trust chair Nicola Legat says this year's shortlist demonstrates the diversity, depth and skill of New Zealand writers.

"These books reflect who we are as people and how we are developing as a nation, demonstrating that the writer's role is as important now as it was half a century ago. Like many of the books nominated in previous years' awards, the cream of this year's crop are destined to become classics," she said.

The 2018 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards finalist titles:

Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize of $50,000:

The New Animals by Pip Adam (Victoria University Press)

Salt Picnic by Patrick Evans (Victoria University Press)

Sodden Downstream by Brannavan Gnanalingam (Lawrence & Gibson)

Baby by Annaleese Jochems (Victoria University Press)

Poetry Award:

Anchor Stone by Tony Beyer (Cold Hub Press)

Night Horse by Elizabeth Smither (Auckland University Press)

Rāwāhi by Briar Wood (Anahera Press)

The Yield by Sue Wootton (Otago University Press)

Illustrated Non-Fiction Award:

Tuai: A Traveller in Two Worlds by Alison Jones and Kuni Kaa Jenkins (Bridget Williams Books)

Tōtara: A Natural and Cultural History by Philip Simpson (Auckland University Press)

Gordon Walters: New Vision by Zara Stanhope (commissioning editor), Lucy Hammonds, Laurence Simmons, Julia Waite (Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki and Dunedin Public Art Gallery)

The Face of Nature: An Environmental History of the Otago Peninsula by Jonathan West (Otago University Press)

Royal Society Te Apārangi Award for General Non Fiction:

Dancing with the King: The Rise and Fall of the King Country, 1864-1885 by Michael Belgrave (Auckland University Press)

Tears of Rangi: Experiments Across Worlds by Anne Salmond (Auckland University Press)

Drawn Out: A Seriously Funny Memoir by Tom Scott (Allen & Unwin NZ)

Driving to Treblinka: A Long Search for a Lost Father by Diana Wichtel (Awa Press)