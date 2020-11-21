New Zealand blooms with pops of colour for NZ Flowers Week

New Zealand has been coloured in over the past few days, with flower installations and bouquets hidden around cities for people to find thanks to New Zealand Flowers Week.

In Wellington, budding young florist Cellar Daisy has been leaving flower surprises all week.

“It’s probably the best week I’ve had so far in this little business,” said Lulu Kelly.

Tucked away in a cellar is where Cellar Daisy began, when Kelly struggled to find a job after lockdown.

“All of my plans didn’t pan out the way they were meant to, and I just thought it was a good idea. It’s my favourite thing to do.”

She completed a floristry course a few years ago and said she’s now doing her dream job.

“I love giving people flowers!”

Around the capital, floral creations have been brightening up the city.

At Wellington’s Railway Station, Flowers Rediscovered installed their interpretation of this year’s theme ‘Resilience’; a garden blooming during the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

Melissa Jane Flower Studio brightened up a bench outside the Beehive.

“It’s all about celebrating the industry and showcasing beautiful New Zealand products, and the talent our florists have,” said owner Melissa Pritchard.

For her and her team, the creation was a way of thanking the Government and its handling of Covid-19.