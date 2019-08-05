TODAY |

New Zealand becoming known overseas for its progressive Prime Minister, marketing expert says

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

New Zealand is quickly becoming known overseas for it's progressive Prime Minister - Jacinda Ardern, according to a marketing expert.

Dr Jessica Vredenburg was in Canada and Australia recently and said Ms Ardern was the first, and practically the only thing people wanted to talk about when she mentioned she was from New Zealand.

But while Mr Ardern is being praised internationally, back home some people are criticising her leadership.

Last week National Party leader Simon Bridges called Ms Ardern a "part-time Prime Minister" for visiting Tokelau while issues with Ihumātao remained unresolved in Auckland.

Dr Vredenburg told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning there were different roles the Prime Minister plays which are both important.

"Obviously all the internal politics are important. It's important for the nuts and bolts for the running of the country," she said. "But having a strong international brand is also important for things like international trade, for tourism, for investment in the country in other ways."

Your playlist will load after this ad

That’s according to brand expert Jill Brinsdon. Source: 1 NEWS

However, there are also concerns Ms Ardern's leadership was distinctly different to a lot of other leaders throughout the world which could mean a clash.

"She's definitely having to walk that line between how to engage and stay true to what she's saying are her brand values and the associations she wants to be known for, but yet a lot of these conversations internationally are happening with other leaders that may not hold those same values."

But her "fame" could also propel her into other international roles in the future, Dr Vredenburg said.

"She has two brands, if you will, that she's got in her portfolio at the moment in terms of her role as Prime Minister as well as her personal brand and who she is as Jacinda, who she is in terms of a leader and a role model," she said.  

"Internationally the brand is focused a lot more on the overall image, less on the details of the politics within that same country, so they're seeing the positive responses to the Christchurch mosque attacks and they're seeing, sort of, this quite different leadership being shown in this part of the world."

Your playlist will load after this ad

She’s joining the French President to head a major summit on the issue. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

AUT Marketing expert Jessica Vredenburg talked about why Jacinda Ardern is so popular overseas. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
The average price for a home there has increased by almost double the national rate.
Waitaki District fast becoming one of NZ's hottest property markets
2
Ohio gunman's sister one of nine victims killed in mass shooting, police say
3
In the North Island, the Desert Road is also closed.
Wintry weather sees numerous main roads closed, snow forecast
4
It is not yet known how police are treating the death.
Former NZ Herald journalist found dead at Auckland Domain
5
All schools are closed in the Southland town as winter bites.
Snow in the deep south sees all schools in Gore closed for the day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:39
The two party co-leaders spoke to Breakfast soon after a candidate quit, saying he’s fed up with Shaw’s leadership.

Marama Davidson rejects idea that James Shaw has taken Green Party too far to the centre

Warning to New Zealand travellers over dengue fever outbreaks

Earthquake damaged Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament to be demolished in Christchurch
01:34
In the North Island, the Desert Road is also closed.

Wintry weather sees numerous main roads closed, snow forecast