New Zealand among 11 countries set to sign CPTPP in March after talks concluded

The trade agreement could see the elimination of some trade tariffs
news

Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

Shaun Robinson says the extent of the government inquiry is "very encouraging".

Ministerial inquiry a chance to 're-boot our approach' to mental health, says foundation

The Mental Health Foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson says the scope of the inquiry is "very encouraging".


Entertainment Correspondent Maude Garrett gives her thoughts from LA.

Shape of Water, Dunkirk front-runners as Oscars nominations released

Mudbound director of photography Rachel Morrison is the first woman nominated for best cinematography.

The waves never came, but Alaska Police in the town of Kodiak were not taking any chances.

Panicked locals evacuate after tsunami warning as 7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska

A widespread tsunami warning was issued, but then cleared, with Civil Defence agency saying there was no threat to NZ.

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure which has been linked to tampons.

'Really shaking' - Hamilton teen tells of terrifying toxic shock syndrome scare linked to tampons

Chloe Jordan is back home after a week in hospital, suffering acute kidney failure.

Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses as they discover hundreds of dead hives in the area.

'I just about burst into tears' - devastation after poisoning kills thousands of bees near Nelson

Honey producers in Murchison are facing massive losses.


 
