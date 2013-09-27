New Year's Eve fireworks start large Coromandel scrub fire

Source:
Fireworks have caused the large scrub fire in the Coromandel overnight.
Fire and Emergency spokesperson Paul Radden told 1 NEWS 20 fire fighters were in attendance at a five-hectare vegetation fire at Fletcher Bay before midnight.
Two crews are currently still in attendance dampening down hot spots along with a helicopter with a monsoon bucket at Fletcher Bay where a Department of Conservation camp ground is located.
"We can confirm the fire was caused by fireworks," Mr Radden says.
No injuries have been reported.
