New Year's Eve across New Zealand: How does your region look?



A mixture of weather is expected across the country on Sunday, as Kiwis welcome in the New Year. 

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

According to the MetService, the North Island is set for "cloudy periods increasing in the west, fine in the east" with the South Island expecting "rain in the west, scattered rain for a time in the south and mainly fine elsewhere".

Auckland is expected to have a dry, sunny day reaching a high of 24 degrees, with Wellington looking at a dry but overcast affair and a high of 21 degrees.

Further down south, Christchurch is looking at a sweltering day, hitting a high of 29 degrees, with Dunedin less fortunate, having rain and a high of 23 degrees.

Temperatures across the country forecast for New Year's Eve:

Whangarei - High 26, Low 16

Auckland - High 24, Low 17

Tauranga - High 25, Low 16

New Plymouth - High 21, Low 11

Napier - High 24, Low 15

Wellington - High 21, Low 15

Nelson - High 23, Low 16

Greymouth - High 20, Low 15

Christchurch - High 29, Low 13

Queenstown - High 22, Low 12

Dunedin - High 23, Low 13

Invercargill - High 21, Low 10
 

