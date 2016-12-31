 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Year well-deserved chill out time for record-breaking Kiwi woman kayaker

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The first woman to paddle around New Zealand in a single trip can spend New Year reflecting on her achievement after her welcome home party.

Auckland kayaker Lynn Paterson spent the last 432 days - since October 2015 - paddling right around the country, becoming the first woman to solo circumnavigate New Zealand in a single trip.

It's not just the end of the year for Lynn Paterson, it's the end of an incredible journey.
Source: 1 NEWS

At the end of her incredible journey, during which she braved sharks and huge swells, Ms Paterson told 1 NEWS she was feeling "fantastic, really, really good" but her achievement "hasn't sunk in yet".

"People say to me why have I done it? I say why not. I've never wanted to climb Everest, I was happy to kayak around New Zealand," she said. 

Also along for the ride, or at least a part time paddling companion, was Ms Paterson's partner, Jason Marshall.

"She wants to go and live her dream. So I'm like 'well go and do it, 'cause what's the price of a dream?' And it took a lot longer than we thought!," Mr Marshall said.

Ms Paterson didn't do it for the record - she did it to raise awareness of mental health. And it was a challenge that tested even the toughest of temperaments.

He coach, Mike Scanlan, said he couldn't think of anybody who would contemplate doing that journey.

"It is absolutely huge. Just huge," he said.

All the time, Ms Paterson kept a blog, and supporters around the country kept an eye on what she was doing.

"Lynn's just an everyday person. And everyday people can do great things when they're really motivated and really passionate. It's quite special and she's very humble about it," said Kim Ferguson, one of those supporters. 

Days on the water were limited by the weather - Ms Paterson actually only paddled 130 days of her 14-month trip. The rest were just too rough.

"The ocean's stronger than you and if you don't get it right she definitely dumps you back and says 'there you go, take that'," she said. 

For now she's glad to be back on land and there's no plan for another ocean-going trip - just yet.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Holiday road toll rises to 17 with two killed overnight in the Far North

00:23
2
Fire crews came across the burglary while attending a scrub fire.

Fire crews discover ram raid at Auckland gun shop


01:05
3
Passengers on board a plane about to take off from Indonesia realised their pilot, who was making an announcement, sounded drunk.

'Drunk' pilot sparks mutiny by passengers

4

One person dead after single car crash in Christchurch

5
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey flattened by Nunes after 48 seconds in anticipated UFC 207 comeback


02:08
It's not just the end of the year for Lynn Paterson, it's the end of an incredible journey.

New Year well-deserved chill out time for record-breaking Kiwi woman kayaker

Auckland kayaker Lynn Paterson has just become the first woman to solo circumnavigate New Zealand in a single trip - it took 14 months.


In this photo made from video, people watch survey the damage of a collapsed mine, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in the Godda district, in eastern India. The coal mine collapsed late Thursday and could have over a dozen miners trapped inside. (AP Photo)

Death toll rises as 16 bodies are recovered after mine collapse in India

Police said the hope to find any remaining survivors is slipping.

Properties evacuated following two scrub fires in the Far North

Fire crews responded to a scrub fire near Pataua camp ground and also at Matai Bay.

00:23
Fire crews came across the burglary while attending a scrub fire.

Fire crews discover ram raid at Auckland gun shop

Police have been alerted to the scene.

01:30
Dame Patsy Reddy says in 2016 New Zealanders "were reminded again of the impermanence of the ground beneath our feet".

Governor-General's New Year message includes reminder to 'be prepared' for quakes

Dame Patsy Reddy says in 2016 New Zealanders "were reminded again of the impermanence of the ground beneath our feet".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ