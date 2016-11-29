 

New World, Four Square and Pak'nSave to ban plastic bags from checkouts from January 1 next year

1 NEWS
Grocery and liquor giant Foodstuffs has announced all retail and wholesale brands part of the 100% New Zealand Co-operative will no longer provide plastic bags at checkouts from January 1 next year, in a statement today.

Some of their stores have already become plastic bag-free, including New World Devonport and Four Squares in Raglan, Matakana and Martinborough.

"Since we started this conversation, we've seen between a 20-36 per cent drop in plastic bag usage in our stores – but by the time January 1 rolls around this change will have removed more than 350 million plastic bags from circulation," Foodstuffs New Zealand managing director Steve Anderson said.

New World Howick and Marton, and Pak 'n Save Silverdale, will be plastic bag-free by August 29.

Liquorland will also begin phasing out plastic bags by the end of February next year.

"By the end of March next year, we will have given away a reusable bag to pretty much every New Zealander. The more we all change to reusables, the faster we stop plastic bags ending up in the environment."

Countdown supermarket has already pledged to end the use of single-use plastic bags in its stores by the end of 2018.

A 1 NEWS poll has found the majority of Kiwis are willing to pay up to 15 cents for a plastic bag at the till.
Source: 1 NEWS
'Disappointed' Māori TV boss accuses union of 'public posturing' as pay talks get ugly

Māori Television has today responded to a planned strike by staff members, saying they are "disappointed" that E Tū Union has taken a step they believe is "more about public posturing".

The written statement from Māori Television comes after E Tū Union announced they are planning to strike on August 8, following an unsuccessful six months of pay negotiations.

Māori Television chief executive Keith Ikin said despite the strike threats, they remain committed to end the "prolonged" collective bargaining process.

"We believe the offer put forward to the union at talks yesterday is both fair and reasonable and supports the organisation’s performance-based remuneration approach," Mr Ikin said.

"We are disappointed that the union has taken a position that appears to be more about public posturing than supporting its members.

"A contingency plan has been put in place to ensure that our viewers are not impacted by any potential strike action and that they can continue to enjoy our programmes."

This past Tuesday E Tū Union said they believed the management of Māori Television were "undermining the bargaining process" after handing out Christmas bonuses last year.

The payments, as well as permanent pay rises that were handed out in January, went to employees who were not members of the union, alleged E Tū industry coordinator Joe Gallagher.

They happened at the same time as the company was "telling us they have no money", he said.

"Our members feel they've been discriminated against for being, and belonging to, E Tū," Gallagher said.

The strike, slated to start on August 8 and last 24 hours, comes after more than six months of negotiations with the union that E Tū described as having stalled.

The union has blamed the company, suggesting the non-union bonuses are proof it hasn’t been acting in good faith.

"Despite their claiming to be a values-based organisation, they don’t seem to live those values," Gallagher said in a statement to media announcing the strike.

"The direction and behaviour of the management at MTV is seriously lacking for a company and organisation which promotes the values of tikanga."
 

Source: 1 NEWS
RNZ rnz.co.nz
Sex workers are calling on the Commerce Commission to investigate the sex worker online advertising business.

Online escort directories are the main way sex workers advertise their services, and one, NZ Girls, is being accused of anti-competitive behaviour.

Adult advertising website NZ Pleasures says NZ Girls holds about 90 percent of the market and abuses its market power by not letting its customers advertise on other sites.

NZ Pleasures director, Sharon, said NZ Girls had probably breached Section 36 of the Commerce Act.

She has started an online petition to gauge how much support was out there for an investigation to get underway.

Steve Crow who operates another directory, Girl 4U, has taken the same complaint to the Commission before, he said.

Mr Crow said NZ Girls' behaviour was definitely anti-competitive.

"Anyone who appears on another site will get a phone call probably within 10 or 15 minutes to say, 'Hey you need to take your profile down or you'll be bumped to the bottom of the site, you'll be permanently banned, or instead of paying $100 a week you'll be paying $150, $200 or $300 a week'. "

He said there was no way NZ Girls would insist on exclusive advertising if it did not have a dominance in the market and was doing so because it could get away with it.

"I've had lots of talks with them but they're incredibly arrogant. They're just basically, 'that's the way it is, those are rules and the girls can take it or leave it'. "

Several complaints have been made to the Commission about NZ Girls over the last 10 years. NZ Pleasures' most recent complaint was not looked into, with the Commission saying it did not believe NZ Girls had a substantial degree of market power.

Mr Crow, who has been involved in the industry for 25 years, said the complaints had not been taken seriously. "At the end of the day it's an adult industry and it's politically a hot potato for anyone to start getting involved with messing around in the adult industry."

Sharon said it was worth another shot and said she was hopeful a thorough investigation would be done.

"It's important now that they actually stand up and say, 'This is an industry within NZ, it's now decriminalised, it should be recognised.'

"I don't think that they've been looking at it as seriously as they should be."

Barrister John Land, who specialises in competition law, said there were three tests to check whether Section 36 had been breached: whether someone had a substantial degree of power; if they took advantage of their market power; and if they were acting in an anti-competitive way.

Dame Catherine Healy from the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective said it encouraged sex workers to advertise through as many avenues as possible.

"I think it's important that sex workers have parallel advertisements, because a business can withdraw and that would be a tremendous disruption.

"We've seen that happen with Cracker when it had to withdraw overnight."

Cracker, used by New Zealand escorts, was one of many subsidiary sites off Backpage.com, a site shut down by US authorities in April.

"Quite a number of sex workers were displaced and they didn't have a back-up plan, so it's really important there's a multitude of players," said Dame Catherine.

NZ Girls did not respond to RNZ's request for an interview.

Street prostitute standing by the car
Sex worker (file picture). Source: istock.com
