New World asks shoppers to do their own packing outside to speed up queues

Source:  1 NEWS

Shoppers at North Island New World supermarkets will be asked to pack their own items outside the store after paying in an effort to speed up long queues.

Customers are also being asked not to take their own re-usable bags into the stores, instead leaving them in the car.

Foodstuffs spokesperson Antoinette Laird said the move is temporary, and shoppers will need to load their groceries back into their trolley and pack them outside.

"The main reason for this is to help customers move through the checkout process quicker, hence reducing the amount of time spent in-store," Ms Laird said.

"This in turn speeds up the process for everyone and allows us to significantly reduce customer queues outside stores."

Supermarkets across the country have taken steps during the lockdown to limit the risk of transmitting Covid-19, including perspex screens at checkouts, shutting down self-checkout stations, and limiting the number of customers in a store.

