A new winter festival, Elemental, is coming to Auckland for the first time in July this year.

The name Elemental plays on the elements of air, fire, earth and water. Creating a programme of events themed around cuisine, lighting installations, entertainment and culture.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development has worked with event partners in Auckland and the food sector to create a new festival to liven up what is a traditionally quieter part of the year.

The month-long festival will host more than 40 free and ticketed events taking place in bars, eateries, theatres, hotels and public spaces.

Locals and visitors can choose anything from Shakespeare, live music, art and performances, food shows, craft beer and wine events, to special menus and progressive dinners.

There is also a range of family friendly activities including ice skating, Maori dancing and storytelling, giant glowing puppet shows, lighting installations in local parks, down central city streets and on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.