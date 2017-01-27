 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New wildlife hospital giving patients a second chance

share

Briar Wells 

1 NEWS Reporter

More injured wildlife will be given a chance at recovery, with a new hospital opening in Palmerston North.

Massey University's Wildbase will help treat our unique creatures - like keas and yellow eyed penguins.
Source: 1 NEWS

Massey University's Wildbase Hospital, the country's only dedicated wildlife treatment facility, has moved into state of the art premises, ten times the size of the original.

With increasing numbers of native birds, reptiles and mammals coming through every year, the bigger space will allow the rehabilitation of more patients.

The 250 square metre hospital will include an intensive care unit, wards, a surgical suite, quarantine rooms, treatment space and a display ward where people will be able to watch the wildlife recovering.

An injured yellow eyed penguin, and kea are the first patients being moved into their new, temporary, suites today.

Related

Animals

Briar Wells

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:21
2
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:40
3
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:21
4
The US President said Mexico is not treating the US “fairly – with respect” because they refuse to pay for his wall.

Wondering how Trump will fund his WALL? His press sec just told the world how they'll raise the $14b per year

00:13
5
Traffic is backed up after the car was hit by a fire after Papakura.

Southern Motorway lanes open again after car goes up in flames

02:02
Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

Teenage Christchurch prisoner setting up future on the outside through bike workshops

Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ