New wildlife hospital giving patients a second chance

More injured wildlife will be given a chance at recovery, with a new hospital opening in Palmerston North.

Massey University's Wildbase Hospital, the country's only dedicated wildlife treatment facility, has moved into state of the art premises, ten times the size of the original.

With increasing numbers of native birds, reptiles and mammals coming through every year, the bigger space will allow the rehabilitation of more patients.

The 250 square metre hospital will include an intensive care unit, wards, a surgical suite, quarantine rooms, treatment space and a display ward where people will be able to watch the wildlife recovering.