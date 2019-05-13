New web series teaches kids the real deal about using drugs

A new six-part web series which aims to teaching Kiwi kids the real deal about drug use launches today on TVNZ OnDemand.

New Zealand Drug Foundation's Ben Birks told TVNZ1's Breakfast the series The Real Drug Talk is aimed to get children more comfortable with having a "calm, considered and rational discussions" about the issue of drug use with their parents.

Mr Birk says the episodes explain what drugs are as well as the legal consequences that come with taking drugs. The series also looks at the negative affects of drug use and give parents tips on where to get support.

It stars well-known New Zealand comedians and actors including Laura Daniel, Guy Wiliams and Grace Palmer.