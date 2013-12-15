New water speed guns spell hefty fines for Marlborough boaties

Marlborough boaties have been caught out as maritime officers trial water speed guns in the region.

Kiwi fishermen on the water. Source: 1 NEWS

The trial caught out 10 recreational boaties in just two hours last week, much to the disappointment of Marlborough harbourmaster Luke Grogan.

"Compliance with speed rules was not great," he said.

A five-knot rule is in place within 200 metres of shore and within 50 metres of swimmers, divers and other boats.

Maritime NZ Acting Director Nigel Clifford says maritime officers and harbourmaster staff will be back in action with the speed guns from Tuesday.

Those caught breaking the speed limit would receive a fine of $200.

Mr Clifford said he was pleased with how the trial was going.

"The speed guns have good range and good accuracy, and other councils are keen to see the results we are getting."