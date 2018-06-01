New warning issued after person with measles travels on flight to Auckland

Another measles warning has been issued by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service after a passenger with measles travelled on a flight from the Gold Coast to Auckland on Saturday.

The person travelled on Virgin Australia flight VA113 which departed Coolangatta on September 21 at around 12.15 pm.

The flight arrived in Auckland at around 5.15 pm.

Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Maria Poynter says others on this flight should be vigilant for measles symptoms. These are a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, followed by a rash.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms. You are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Poynter says.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.