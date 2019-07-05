TODAY |

New warning after person with measles travelled from Auckland to Gold Coast on Virgin flight

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has issued a warning after a passenger with measles travelled from Auckland to the Gold Coast earlier this month.

The person travelled on Virgin Australia flight VA110. It departed Auckland on Sunday October 6 at 9.45am NZT. The flight arrived in Coolangatta’s Gold Coast Airport at 10.25am local time.

ARPHS said anyone who was on the same flight, or in the airports' departures or arrivals areas around the same time, should watch out for measles symptoms.

ARPHS Medical Officer of Health Dr Maria Poynter said symptoms include high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, followed by a rash. A rash can start on the face and neck then spread to the rest of the body.

Measles spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Poynter said.

ARPHS advises if you were on the flight and are unsure whether you’re immune to measles, talk to your doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

Virgin Atlantic plane. Source: istock.com
