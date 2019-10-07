New visa scheme for parents of migrant workers to settle in New Zealand

Parents of migrant workers wanting to come to New Zealand will have their case moved forward as the Government announces it is re-opening and re-setting their visa programme.

The Government is reopening an immigration scheme that was shelved under National in the hopes of attracting and retaining skilled workers.



Minister in charge, Iain Lees Galloway says the "Parent Category" visa programme will make it easier for the parents of skilled migrants living in New Zealand for at least three years to join them here.

The current scheme will be closed from today and the new Parent Category option will be opened with new criteria in February 2020 with a cap of 1,000 people.



Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced the move today saying skilled migrants and their parents needed more certainty.

“Skilled migrants and their parents have been in limbo since the previous National Government decided almost three years ago to effectively close the Parent Category by placing a moratorium on it. This created unnecessary and unfair uncertainty for people,” says Mr Lees-Galloway.



He said the move will provide more support to skilled migrants by providing a pathway for their parents to join them.

“This Coalition Government is committed to attracting and retaining highly-skilled migrants by providing a pathway for their parents to join them in New Zealand, while ensuring they will be supported by their children when they get here.



“The ability for a parent to gain residence through having a guaranteed lifetime income or settlement funds will be removed under the new settings. Parents will still be required to meet health and character requirements as part of the application process,” Mr Lees-Galloway says.