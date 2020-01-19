New virus cases emerge in China, no plans for screening at New Zealand airports

A professor in public health says New Zealand should be wary of a mystery viral pneumonia spreading from China.

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo after a man returning from China tested positive Source: Associated Press

Nearly 50 people are known to have been infected and so far involve only individuals who have travelled to or live in Wuhan, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that a wider outbreak is possible.

Many of China's 1.4 billion people will be travelling abroad during the Lunar New Year holidays next week, raising concerns about the disease spreading to other countries.

Researchers at the Imperial College in London have estimated there are more than 1700 cases in China.

Otago University's Michael Baker says the findings contradict claims from China's government.

"It certainly suggests that we should take quite a cautious approach to interpreting information coming out of China."

Dr Baker said the cases reported by China were just the "tip of the iceberg".

He said New Zealand did not need to take extra precautions at this stage because there were no direct flights from Wuhan, the namesake virus's epicentre.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health says it has no plans to introduce thermal screening at airports, adding that research had shown thermal screening to be generally ineffective at detecting influenza.

The ministry said it was keeping a close watch on developments.

"A 2014 Canadian review concluded that the high number of false detections along with the limited effectiveness meant that the evidence did not support introducing them."

In a national advisory to health professionals last week, the Ministry of Health said it was also monitoring the situation.