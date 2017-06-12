 

New video shows vehicle lying on its side and people huddled on roadside after crash involving Southern Steel netball team

Players in the Southern Steel ANZ Premiership netball team have been caught up in a road accident in Christchurch today.

Four Southern Steel players were taken to hospital after the crash in Christchurch today.
Near-by resident Alan Cochlan was on the way to the supermarket when he and his wife wife Jay saw the accident at the intersection of Memorial Ave and Clyde Rd in Fendalton just after 1pm today.

"The traffic was queued up and the van was on its side," Mr Cochlan said.

He said the players were all sitting on grass nearby after crawling out of the van.

"Two were lying flat on the grass, they were taken away on stretchers."

Four Steel players were taken to hospital after the crash in Christchurch today.
In a post on the Steel's Facebook page says six players were involved in the crash.

"The van was struck by another vehicle and ended up on its side."

Four Steel players were taken to hospital as a precaution and two have been discharged.

The two other players are "still being assessed" and "everyone is stable" the post reads.

"Absolutely the welfare of our players is our main concern," the Steel's chief executive Lana Winders says.

"They are understandably shocked and our focus is on supporting them in their recovery."

"The Steel has kept ANZ Premiership organisers and Wednesday night's opponent the Mainland Tactix updated throughout".

Mr Cochlan said he was impressed by the "very, very quick" response by the emergency services.

Top
