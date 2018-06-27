New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

Emergency services are on the scene after six people, including a newborn baby, were killed in a horror South Taranaki car crash.

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.

Four adults in a car heading north died at the scene.



The driver of the second southbound car and a new born baby also died at the scene.

An eight-year-old girl has been transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and a woman has been taken to Wellington Hospital, also in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and Road Policing Manager Inspector David White says in a statement: "While the investigation is in the early stages it is clear the vehicles have impacted head on".

"At the time of the crash the weather was clear and the road was dry, the crash occurred on a slight right hand bend of the road."



