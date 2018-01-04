 

New video shows helicopters with monsoon buckets dampening blaze on Wanaka's Mt Roy since daybreak

Eight helicopters with monsoon buckets have been working since daybreak to stop the fire on the slopes of Mt Roy in Wanaka. 

Helicopters battling fire on Wanaka's Mt Roy fill monsoon buckets.

Choppers fill monsoon buckets.

The helicopters are working on the east and west sides of the fire and conditions are calm, with the lack of wind and cool temperatures helping fire crews, Principal Rural Fire Officer Graeme Still said.

Eight helicopters are working this morning to dampen the Wanaka fire that spread 40ha overnight.
He said it will take at least two days more work by ground crews before the fire can be put out.

"This is a very deep seated fire. The conditions are tinder dry and there is a lot more work to be done yet."

Overnight fire crews worked to protect homes on the outskirts of Wanaka from a fire on the slopes of Mt Roy.

Fire crews from the region have worked overnight to protect neighbouring homes in Wanaka from the scrub fire.
At about 3am fire crews and police were preparing to evacuate about 30 homes as well as holidaymakers at the Wanaka Kiwi Holiday Park as a precaution due to wind shift.

But by 4.30am conditions changed again and the fire is not currently burning towards houses.

Fire fighters worked through the night to protect nearby property from Mt Roy fire.
"The fire danger in this area is extreme so we are continuing to take a very cautious approach," said Principal Rural Fire Officer Graeme Still.

The fire broke out behind houses and a holiday park and has spread over a wide area.
The fire has been burning in grass and scrub on steep slopes on the western side of Lake Wanaka since yesterday afternoon and was estimated to have burned 160 hectares by dark.

Mr Still said fire suppression work continued until dark, when helicopters were stood down, but fire appliances stayed overnight and were able to respond quickly to the wind change.

Fire continues to burn on the slopes of Mt Roy at first light on Thursday.

Fire continues to burn on the slopes of Mt Roy at first light on Thursday.

Since dark, it is estimated to have burned another 40 hectares.

There is no public access to the Mt Roy Track and Spotts Creek Track, and the Milennium Track from Ruby Bay to the Edgewater Bridge, today due to the fire.

