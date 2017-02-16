 

New video shows frightened residents fleeing as Port Hills fires merge, head towards their homes

Up to 1000 residents have hit the streets with the flames showing no sign of abating.
01:25
1
LIVE: Two fires merge into huge blaze as extra police and NZDF brought in to fight Port Hills fire

00:42
2
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


00:28
3
Choppers have been stood down but emergency services are on high watch.

Raw: Midnight footage shows Port Hills fire continuing to burn towards homes

01:34
4
The 1 NEWS weathercam on Sugarloaf recorded the magnitude of the blaze threatening Christchurch.

Raw: Live weathercam reveals terrifying scale of Port Hills fire

00:57
5

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

01:25
01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.

02:16
The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

02:00
A 265kg piece of pounamu has been gifted by Te Runanga o Makaawhio for the national memorial.

Taonga installed at Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site

