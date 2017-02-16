New video shows frightened residents fleeing as Port Hills fires merge, head towards their homes

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Find the latest updates as soon as they come to hand in one place here, as 1 NEWS provides rolling updates of important information.
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.
1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.
The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.
A 265kg piece of pounamu has been gifted by Te Runanga o Makaawhio for the national memorial.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More