New video showing no blast damage in deepest part of Pike River mine sparks fresh re-entry calls

Video footage from Pike River revealing a lack of apparent fire or blast damage is a compelling reason to grant victims' families' wishes to re-enter the mine's drift, the Labour Party says.

In November 2010, 29 people died after an explosion at the mine on the West Coast.
The footage, which emerged on yesterday, appears to show glasses that may have belonged to Ben Rockhouse, one of the 29 men killed in the explosive 2010 underground coal mine disaster.

"New Zealand has been told there's nothing but ashes and dust down there, they've been told that the drift can't be made safe to enter and investigate," his mother Sonya Rockhouse said in a statement.

"That's just not true, my boy is down there and if pallets and paper are intact then so is his body."

"[Prime Minister] Bill English needs to stop trying to hide from this ... He needs to let our experts work with mines rescue to enter the drift and find out what happened down there."

The footage was taken by a camera lowered down a 126 metre bore drilled about a month after the explosions and into the deepest part of the West Coast mine.

It shows undamaged wooden pallets and rubber hoses.

Labour leader Andrew Little says it provides a compelling reason for re-entry.

"This is creating even further doubt as to why the government stubbornly refuses to consider a manned re-entry of the drift.

"National has promised an unmanned survey of the drift but they're even dragging their heels on that."

Mr Little said he had committed to safe re-entry of Pike and would "clear the technicalities that the government hides behind".

At the end of April, re-entry calls hit the headlines when footage from a robot showed men working in the drift without sparking any blast.

West Coast

