 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New video: Close-up view as Rocket Lab's test rocket lifts off into space from Hawke's Bay

share

Source:

1 NEWS

US aerospace company Rocket Lab has conducted a test launch of a rocket from Mahia Peninsula in Hawke's Bay today.

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.
Source: Rocket Lab

The rocket lifted off at 4.20pm today.

Rocketlab confirmed the launch in a tweet saying: "Made it to space. Team Delighted."

In a statement Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck says the purpose of the launch is to collect valuable date to inform future test and commercial launches.

After days of waiting the US aerospace company has launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.
Source: Twitter / TheSpaceGal

"Our number one priority is to gather enough data and experience to prepare for a commercial phase," he said.

Rocket Lab today launched NZ’s most significant foray into space.
Source: Rocket Lab

"Only then can we can start delivering on our mission to make space more accessible."

Today's launch was the first of three test launches planned for the Complex 1 site on Mahia Peninsula.

Related

Space

Hawke's Bay

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

New video: Close-up view as Rocket Lab's test rocket lifts off into space from Hawke's Bay

02:16
2
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

4
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

06:28
5
Corin Dann and the 1 NEWS political team analyse Steven Joyce’s election year Budget.

Watch: Budget 2017 analysis – who were the big winners and losers?

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

Manchester terror attack victims remembered: They include an heroic aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

These victims left behind unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts. We pay a small tribute to them here.

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

New video: Close-up view as Rocket Lab's test rocket lifts off into space from Hawke's Bay

Today's launch was the first of three test launches planned for the Complex 1 site on Mahia Peninsula.

01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

As it happened: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow all the big news from today's Budget LIVE.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ