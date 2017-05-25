New video: Close-up view as Rocket Lab's test rocket lifts off into space from Hawke's Bay

US aerospace company Rocket Lab has conducted a test launch of a rocket from Mahia Peninsula in Hawke's Bay today.

The rocket lifted off at 4.20pm today.

Rocketlab confirmed the launch in a tweet saying: "Made it to space. Team Delighted."

In a statement Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck says the purpose of the launch is to collect valuable date to inform future test and commercial launches.

"Our number one priority is to gather enough data and experience to prepare for a commercial phase," he said.

"Only then can we can start delivering on our mission to make space more accessible."