New vehicle restrictions at Muriwai Beach won't work, four-wheel driver says

A four-wheel driver says the council's new vehicle management measures will not prevent unsafe driving on West Auckland's Muriwai beach.

Muriwai beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

By Mildred Armah

Ryan Pheasant, a 22-year-old car mechanic, and owner of a four-wheel-drive truck says, “I don't think the new restrictions will stop trucks using Muriwai, for a bit of fun.”

Earlier this month, Auckland Council’s Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee, approved the introduction of a range of measures to better manage and control motorised vehicles, accessing Te Oneone Rangatira / Muriwai Beach.

Some of these measures include: Seasonal restrictions across the Christmas/New Year period from 31 December 2021 to 17 January 2022, reducing the speed limit on the unsealed section of Coast Road from 50kph to 30kph and, investigating and implementing a paid permit system.

Concerns were also raised about vehicles damaging the dunes, which are home to rare species of Gecko.

Auckland Council western principal ranger, Stephen Bell, says past measures have been successful.

“When we first introduced the free permit system, it was encouraging to see many people sign up, wanting to do the right thing. That said, it is disappointing to see a continued group of users ignoring the permit rules and having a negative impact on the beach. These include some four-wheel-drive vehicles, as well as trail bikes and dedicated off-road vehicles.”

Pheasant says Muriwai is important to four-wheel drivers.

“It is one of the few places you can ever really go to for any four-wheel driving on the sand that is legal.”

Muriwai is currently one of only two beaches in Auckland that allows people to drive on the sand with a permit that needs to be renewed each year. The other is Karioitahi in the south.

“I do worry about damage to the dunes because I think Muriwai is a bit of a playground for trucks," Pheasant said.

A volunteer lifeguard at Muriwai beach, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “The most unsafe activity and harmful for dune environment would be from four-wheel drives and dirt bikes".

They say dangerous users of the beach such as some, “unregistered cars, four-wheel drivers and young motorbike riders, take advantage of its remote area and poor surveillance.

“Any new restrictions should aim to deter dangerous users without making it overly burdensome for locals and other safe users.”

Auckland Council manager regional rarks, Scott De Silva, says new vehicle restrictions will be implemented in stages.

An update around how initial measures are performing will be presented to the committee after the summer period.