New twist on a Kiwi classic, the cheeseburger pie, proving to be a hit in Feilding

A new twist on a Kiwi classic food item is taking the town of Feilding by storm.

Rosebowl Bakery head baker Derek McNabb has created the "cheeseburger pie".

The creation came about when a couple of mates told Mr McNabb to ruin a pie by shoving a burger in it.

"You know they joke around a bit and thought it was a joke. But I took them seriously and thought yeah I'll have a go at that!" he told Seven Sharp.

The pie contains tomato sauce, American mustard, two beef patties, cheese, pickles and onions.

If you love pies as much as you love cheeseburgers, this may be the ultimate meal for you. Source: Seven Sharp
