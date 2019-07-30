New twist on a Kiwi classic, the cheeseburger pie, proving to be a hit in Feilding

A new twist on a Kiwi classic food item is taking the town of Feilding by storm.

Rosebowl Bakery head baker Derek McNabb has created the "cheeseburger pie".

The creation came about when a couple of mates told Mr McNabb to ruin a pie by shoving a burger in it.

"You know they joke around a bit and thought it was a joke. But I took them seriously and thought yeah I'll have a go at that!" he told Seven Sharp.

The pie contains tomato sauce, American mustard, two beef patties, cheese, pickles and onions.