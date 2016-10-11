 

New twist in Palmiro MacDonald murder as second man charged in grisly case

A second man has been charged by police today with the murder of Levin man Palmiro MacDonald, who was missing for six-and-a-half months last year before his skeletal remains were found.

Palmiro MacDonald was the subject of a large, year-long investigation after he went missing on March 23, 2016.

His skeletal remains were later discovered in the Mangahao Dam area of the Tararua foothills, in the south of the North Island, on Sunday October 9.

In March this year, a 28-year-old man was charged with MacDonald's murder and is still currently before the courts.

The new man charged today by Central District Police with MacDonald's murder is also 28, and will be appearing in the Palmerston North District Court.

