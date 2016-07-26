New TVNZ Gloriavale series returning for Kiwi audiences in May

A new Gloriavale mini-series will return to New Zealand screens this May.

Gloriavale: The Return features the secluded West Coast community and will revisit Dove Love and Paul and Pearl, who played large parts in TVNZ's previous series, Gloriavale – A World Apart, Gloriavale – Life and Death and Gloriavale – A Woman's Place.

The new TVNZ series will hold a viewer submitted Q&A for Dove Love, with questions able to be submitted via: https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/gloriavale-the-return

Gloriavale is an isolated religious community that has captivated the country.