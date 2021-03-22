TODAY |

New tower block takes on Auckland's Sky Tower to light up city's skyscape

Source:  1 NEWS

For more than 20 years, Auckland's Sky Tower has dominated the city's landscape, lighting up to mark special events.

But now there's a new kid in town and it's giving our tallest building a run for its money. 

"Even though I don't live over on the North Shore there, everyone that does, including our CEO, tells me they pretty much drive off the Harbour Bridge when they see it," Paul Singleton, precinct national operations manager, told 1 NEWS.

PWC Tower is Auckland's biggest commercial space and it's designed to stand out at night.

It doesn't do things by halves. It's got half a kilometre of LED lights capable of 4.3 billion light combinations.

But the power bill's cheaper than expected.

"It's actually remarkably cheap to run. I think it's about $1.60 an hour in terms of electricity cost," Singleton said.

The command system is at the very top of the building, now one of the highest points in the city. 

Those behind the lights say it brings character to Tāmaki Makaurau. 

"What we have is not just the brightness really, we have this whole element of dynamism and movement," said Richard Willocks of Ocean Architectural Lighting.

"The whole building utilities less than 10,000 watts so it's more or less like maybe four home heaters can run all of the colour lighting on Commercial Bay."

The Sky Tower has been Auckland's most colourful building since the 90s and now other landmarks are following suit.

Places for Good's Boopsie Maran says the lights add art, warmth and connection to the city.

"We put a lot of pressure on the SkyCity to light our city and that's good, but when we go to other cities like Hong Kong or New York, we notice we're interested in a more diverse skyline and different layers, and it just adds to the tapestry of the city at night."

New Zealand
Auckland
