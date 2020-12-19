New tool gives accurate fire restriction information to prevent wildfires

A new location-based tool has been developed to help people get up-to-date information before they light a fire this summer.

Native birds have been chosen to highlight Fire and Emergency NZ's latest wildfire prevention campaign. Source: Supplied

The mobile-friendly tool, which can be found at checkitsalright.nz, makes it easier for people to understand the risks posed by different types of fires, relative to their area.

It gives up to date information on what restrictions are in place, as well as weather conditions.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti, who is in charge of Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said wildfires had destroyed more than 10,000 hectares of native bird habitat last year.

"No one wants their property destroyed or their life disrupted by fire, but many of us don’t realise just how risky some common activities are," Tinetti said.

"New Zealanders can check local fire danger and fire season status, and get clear guidance on whether they need a permit to light a fire or not.

"Climate change mean that fires present a growing threat to communities here and oversea - as we enter a hot, dry summer, it is important people understand the risks and act accordingly.



"This year, the wildfire season has started earlier.