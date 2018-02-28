 

New three-year 'career advising' degree hopes to put industry on more professional footing

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

They help young people transition from school into the workforce, but career advisors say they lack job security themselves.

Source: 1 NEWS

Now, a first of its kind degree in career development is being offered to put the industry on a more professional basis.

"The problem is, is that while we do a very good job of careers advice at the school level, it's not well resourced, there isn't guaranteed funding and there isn't really ongoing support to make the best of opportunities for young people," Post Primary Teachers' Association union rep Jack Boyle says.

The Labour Government says it plans to make good on its pre-election promises, with the Education Minister also looking at staff qualifications.

From this month, a new three-year career development degree will be offered to put the sector on a more professional footing.

With streams in education, business and coaching, anyone can complete the degree.

But the PPTA hopes advisors going into schools will still be required to be registered teachers. 

