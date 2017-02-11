 

New 'tenancy risk score system' causing concerns for renter advocacy groups

A tenancy risk score system which includes landlord's subjective ratings has caused concern among renters' advocacy groups.

Buyers struggling to get into the market are contributing to a severe rental property shortage and record high rent prices.

The tenancy risk score, created by private company Tenancy Information New Zealand, scores tenants from zero to 1000 using information from 15 different sources.

The information will only be gathered with the tenants' consent but will include the last 24 months of the person's repayment history on all loan commitments, the amount and nature of their debts and tenant ratings from other landlords.

Tenant's Protection Association Christchurch manager Di Harwood says tenants will be forced to disclose the information even if they are not comfortable in order to secure a property.

"If the tenant doesn't give it, another tenant will, so its kind of a hand-behind-your-back situation," she said.

"A lot can happen in someone's life in two years but they will still have to battle that history."

