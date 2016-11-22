 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New technology trialled in NZ that may be able to predict landslides

share

Source:

NZN

New technology which could potentially predict landslides is being trialled in Kaikoura, Kapiti Coast and Wellington.

Desperate farmers living on blocked inland road to Kaikoura are unlikely to see it open for public access this week.

Landslide caused by Kaikoura earthquake.

Source: 1 NEWS

The breakthrough technology, led by a research project at Victoria University, looks set to revolutionise the way geotechnical engineers monitor and predict landslides - potentially saving countless lives.

Engineering and Computer Science student Jonathan Olds has created a pilot installation for an automated long-term monitoring system of landslides.

Viclink Commercialisation Manager Nick Willis, who is working with researchers to bring the product to market, says the technology will transform the traditional and expensive method of manual surveying.

"The holy grail of managing landslide risk is prediction but predictions can only be made if movement can be measured right down to the number of millimetres per day over a long period of time."

Mr Willis said there was an increasing need for this type of technology with about 66 million people or one per cent of the world's population in high-risk landslide areas.

Following the pilot in Taiwan, the technology is now being trialled closer to home in areas where landslides have occurred, including monitoring the transport corridors in Kaikoura, Kapiti Coast and Wellington.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Residents on the southern Lau islands are being warned to prepare for the cyclone to hit tonight.

Cyclone Gita passes south of Fiji and moves west out to sea

01:13
2
With National kicked out of power, questions are inevitably being asked about Bill English's next move.

'I'm that person' - Judith Collins first to go for National leadership

3

Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

4
Caring, care worker, elderly, support

Arthritis drug could halve risk of dementia, study finds

02:35
5
'I’ve been in many cyclones and this was by far the worst' – 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver says Tonga dodged a bullet

'By far the worst' - 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver took shelter by bed during cyclone

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.

02:10
The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet but they have just two weeks to lobby colleagues before the vote.


Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Brownie Mane was one of four men convicted of killing Christopher Crean 22 years ago.

00:21
The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

CCTV footage captures terrifying moment group of youths attempt to rob Huntly liquor store

The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 