TODAY |

New technology aims to keep truck drivers alert behind the wheel

Source:  1 NEWS

New technology that monitors the eyes of truck drivers is catching 20 to 30 fatigue or sleep incidents a day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The special cameras are in more than 2000 trucks in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

This means tired drivers are often asleep while driving massive trucks.

“To have someone asleep while driving a truck for seven or eight seconds on a main road, it's pretty scary,” Charles Dawson of Autosense Guardian told 1 NEWS.

Mr Dawson explained how the technology works.

“It's an infrared camera that's focused on the driver's face," he said.

“There's a very clever algorithm powered by AI and once the driver starts driving the truck it locks onto the face and then we're looking for eyes to be closed for a certain threshold, or the driver to be looking away from the road for say four seconds.”

When that happens, an alarm sounds and the driver's seat vibrates to alert them.

More than 2000 of the cameras are installed in vehicles across the country.

Aaron Couvee has had one in his truck for six months.

“I know there are instances where you could fall asleep where you were fatigued and it would definitely wake you up and give you a chance to pull off the side of the road for a break and a power nap," he said.

New Zealand
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Watch: Prince Charles cracks himself up after pulling out of red-carpet handshake
2
Entire Formula 1 season in doubt over coronavirus after Melbourne cancellation
3
Kiwi holidaymakers struggling to get home from Italy because of coronavirus travel restrictions
4
Tom Hanks gives update from Australia quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus
5
Opinion: Last-minute cancellation of Pasifika is a disgrace, writes Barbara Dreaver
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three people dead after two-car crash in Far North

St Patrick's Day parade to go ahead in Auckland CBD despite numerous coronavirus cancellations

Hawke's Bay iwi encourages 'Kahungunu Wave' in place of virus-spreading handshakes

Canterbury company fined $1.7 million for 'fraudulently blending and mislabelling wine'