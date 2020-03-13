New technology aims to keep truck drivers alert behind the wheel

New technology that monitors the eyes of truck drivers is catching 20 to 30 fatigue or sleep incidents a day.

This means tired drivers are often asleep while driving massive trucks.

“To have someone asleep while driving a truck for seven or eight seconds on a main road, it's pretty scary,” Charles Dawson of Autosense Guardian told 1 NEWS.

Mr Dawson explained how the technology works.

“It's an infrared camera that's focused on the driver's face," he said.

“There's a very clever algorithm powered by AI and once the driver starts driving the truck it locks onto the face and then we're looking for eyes to be closed for a certain threshold, or the driver to be looking away from the road for say four seconds.”

When that happens, an alarm sounds and the driver's seat vibrates to alert them.

More than 2000 of the cameras are installed in vehicles across the country.

Aaron Couvee has had one in his truck for six months.