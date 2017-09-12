 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


New survey: Most Kiwis want farmers to pay for water

share

Source:

NZN

A new survey shows most Kiwis want to see charging for water being taken from the environment, including by farmers.

Hundreds of Canterbury farmers cheered the National Party leader as he promised never to introduce a water tax.
Source: 1 NEWS

The majority of New Zealanders want farmers to be charged for water use, a new survey shows.

The nationwide survey, carried out by Water New Zealand, polled 4500 people in May and June and sought to gauge what Kiwis think about issues associated with water use.

It has become a keenly debated political topic, with farmers recently protesting a proposed tax by Labour on water usage.

The controversial tax will also hit some dairy farmers and wine makers, as well as water bottlers.
Source: 1 NEWS

The majority of respondents to the survey - 89 per cent - are concerned about poor water quality in this country, WNZ chief executive John Pfahlert says.

"People understand how extraction, climate issues and pollution are impacting on our water resources and the quality of waterways," he said.

Eighty-nine per cent of those surveyed want commercial water users - such as water bottlers - to be charged, while 77 per cent said agriculture and horticulture users should pay for water.

One in three respondents are uncertain that drinking water providers adequately plan for the future.

Fifty-nine per cent of all respondents said all water users should pay.

In response, Federated Farmers is repeating its call that no one in New Zealand pays for water.

"All we pay for in New Zealand is the right to access the water and to cover the cost of [its delivery]," the organisation's spokesman Chris Allen says.

"In this election campaign, politicians are attempting to brainwash Kiwis into thinking farmers are getting something for free that others pay for. They aren't.

"Water. Nobody pays for it."

The survey responses were consistent across city, regional and rural areas, Mr Pfahlert said.

"The survey aims to provide water service providers, including local and central government, with a deeper understanding of customers' views and understanding of water issues.

"This will help the development of relevant and sustainable policies around water," he said.

Related

Vote 17

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:57
1
Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Opinion: Betting on election outcome a fool's game, but scenarios don't look good for Bill English

00:35
2
Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street


00:30
3
The Nissan Skyline had considerable damage after the crash, which happened outside Westlake Girls High School.

Car that hit students outside North Shore school was a Nissan Skyline sports car


00:29
4
Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to nearly 150 as buildings collapse


00:10
5
At least 40 people have died in the 7.1 quake that struck Mexico City this morning.

Raw: Mexico apartment block crumbles to the ground as residents flee, death toll over 100 after 7.1 quake

01:57
Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Opinion: Betting on election outcome a fool's game, but scenarios don't look good for Bill English

John Armstrong says we could even end up with a government led by a party which doesn't have the most seats.

01:09
From 1966 to the 2014 election, there have been some creative openings to the election coverage thousands of Kiwis tuned in to every election.

Election flashback: From black and white to bursts of colour – take a look at the opening graphics of NZ's televised election coverage

Things have moved on a little since 1966.

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.

00:29
Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to nearly 150 as buildings collapse

Thousands fled into streets in panic as the 7.1 earthquake struck.

01:08
Vanessa French had just arrived in Mexico City when the 7.1 earthquake struck the city.

Video: 'I have never been as scared' – Kiwi caught up in Mexico's massive quake

Vanessa French had just arrived in Mexico City when the 7.1 earthquake struck the city.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 