New study shows Kiwi households create 10 times more food waste than supermarkets

New Zealand households create more than 10 times more food waste than supermarkets, according to a new study by the University of Otago.

The study shows more than three quarters of New Zealand’s retail food waste is being saved from landfill.

On average 46 per cent is turned into animal feed and 15 per cent is donated to food rescue charities.

“Reducing food waste is one of the most practical things people can do to help reduce the impacts of climate change,” said Sheila Skeaff from the Department of Human Nutrition in a statement.

"Consumers need to stop blaming supermarkets for food waste and realise most food waste happens in the home," said Ms Skeaff.

Data was collected from 16 supermarkets in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin from Countdown, New World and Pak‘n Save.

Waste reports from 11 of the stores showed that food being reused and sent to landfill were fresh vegetables and bakery goods at 27 per cent, meat and fish at 19 per cent, fruit at 17 per cent and dairy at six per cent.

The biggest amount of food sent straight to landfill was dairy at 23 per cent, meat, fish and bakery at 21 per cent.