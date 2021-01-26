New study shines spotlight on what stops New Zealand parents vaccinating their children

Socio-economic status also appeared to be strongly associated with timely immunisation in a child’s first year, but was not significant for later immunisations.



One of the study’s authors, Professor Gail Pacheco at AUT's Business School, told Breakfast that relationships had a strong impact on the decision-making process for parents accessing healthcare for their children.



“If you were discouraged, then you were 15 per centage points less likely to have immunised your child in the first year,” she said.



Pacheco said the strongest impact was being discouraged by family, followed by health professionals, friends and media.



“There’s power of those personal relationships, and power, also, of those institutional interactions with the health system.”



Pacheco said while the report revealed a disconnect Māori and other ethnicities have to accessing healthcare, it also found that “encouragement has a positive impact, and the strongest impact was from health professionals”.



“We need to make sure that there’s greater awareness, there’s more encouragement through those interactions. We also need to think about ways again to reduce discrimination.”



She said the researchers found that perceived discrimination “has a strong negative effect in terms of the ways people use their GP and whether they feel satisfied, and we know that satisfaction is necessary for us to trust the health system.”



Pacheco said the findings “highlights the importance of those personal relationships, as well as those institutional interactions”.



Researchers will be following up their findings with more qualitative data on how parents are being discouraged “and the mechanisms behind that”.

